Buffalo/Niagara Falls chosen to host Veterans Affairs Conference in 2023

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the event will bring together the nation's leaders who help veterans and their families.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls will share the distinction of hosting the 2023 National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs (NASDAV) annual conference next year.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the event will bring in delegations from NASDVA's members from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The organization supports veterans, service members and their families in accessing their local, state and federal benefits earned while in service.

"It is our duty to ensure that our veterans and their families continue to receive the services they need," Hochul said. "I'm proud that the nation's leading veterans experts will convene here in New York to discuss ways to improve and expand the programs that help our heroes. Our veterans and active military personnel answered the call to serve and protect our nation, and we must continue to do the same for them."

The group is the second largest provider of services to Veterans and their families.