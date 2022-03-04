Buffalo/Niagara Falls chosen to host Veterans Affairs Conference in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls will share the distinction of hosting the 2023 National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs (NASDAV) annual conference next year.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said the event will bring in delegations from NASDVA's members from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
The organization supports veterans, service members and their families in accessing their local, state and federal benefits earned while in service.
"It is our duty to ensure that our veterans and their families continue to receive the services they need," Hochul said. "I'm proud that the nation's leading veterans experts will convene here in New York to discuss ways to improve and expand the programs that help our heroes. Our veterans and active military personnel answered the call to serve and protect our nation, and we must continue to do the same for them."
The group is the second largest provider of services to Veterans and their families.
Director of the New York State Division of Veterans' Services Viviana DeCohen said, "New York State is honored and eager to host our fellow sister states and territories with the shared goal of increasing knowledge and awareness about how to best serve our fellow Veterans and their families. We are grateful to our partners in selecting Buffalo for the 2023 conference. We are confident that New York's vast military past, present, and future will demonstrate the importance and value New York places on its Veterans, Service members, and their families."