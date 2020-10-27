Buffalo man sentenced for running over Buffalo Police officer with ATV

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the next year and a half to three years behind bars for running over a Buffalo Police officer with an ATV at last year's Juneteenth Festival.

Officers on bike patrol noticed Caddale driving recklessly on June 16, 2019 and pulled alongside him to write him a ticket when he was stopped at a red light. While attempting to take off, he hit one of the officers who was still on his bike and dragged him underneath the ATV for about 15 feet. When the officer managed to free himself, Caddale still did not stop and took off speeding until he was finally stopped several blocks later.