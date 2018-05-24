BUFFALO, N.Y. – For the past week and a half, local Air Force veteran Andy Skibinski has been protesting outside Buffalo's VA hospital.

Skibinski is diabetic and says his coverage for diabetic shoes was recently denied, something that isn’t sitting well with him.

"The amount of money they give you hasn't been increasing, and now I've got to go buy shoes,” Skibinski said.

Skibinski is 100 percent disabled and relies on his benefits. He says the VA has covered the cost of special diabetic shoes for 12 years until now.

"This is a great facility. I love the people that work here and take care of me. They're wonderful people. The new director is all about rules and regulations,” Skibinski said, suggesting former VA directors would order the shoes even though federal regulations changed.

Channel 2 stopped inside the VA and called to see if interim director Michael Swartz would talk.

VA spokesperson Evangeline Conley replied via text saying, "The director has met with the veteran on multiple occasions and is attempting to proactively address his concerns. We cannot comment on his medical treatment.”

Skibinski says it's not the money, it's the principle. He thinks it's wrong that a diabetic veteran needs to lose feeling in his feet before the VA would cover these preventative shoes.

"Now he's wearing shoes that are basically falling in disrepair,” said Cheektowaga’s Chairman of Veterans Affairs Jim Rogowski.

Rogowski – a town councilman and also a veteran – is also diabetic, too, and stood with Skibinski to support the cause.

"Can a local VA director really do anything…when these policy changes are being handed down at the federal level?” Erica Brecher asked.

“Well, as a VA director, he has his opinion, and he can write a letter to the federal government, and all directors across the country, not just here in Buffalo...if they all banded together to fight for the people that these hospitals are open for,” Rogowski said.

To try and get specific answers, Skibinski signed a medical information release form, which 2 On Your Side submitted to the VA's benefits office.

Public Affairs officer Ronald Zenon Piaseczny sent an e-mail, which said, “At this time,

the Buffalo VAMC is in receipt of the release of the information and will be looking into this matter in order to provide you a statement.”

"I'm out here for my fellow brothers, veterans, and I'm just trying to make a difference,” Skibinski said.

