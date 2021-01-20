WNY developer among dozens pardoned by President Trump

Douglas Jemal has made an imprint on WNY as the developer on several high-profile projects. He was also convicted of wire fraud in 2008.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York developer Douglas Jemal was one of the more than 140 people who were pardoned or had their sentence commuted by President Donald Trump during his final hours in office.

In 2008, Jemal was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to five years probation.

The official pardon on the White House website reads: "President Trump granted a full pardon to Douglas Jemal. Mr. Jemal is an American businessman and philanthropist credited with rebuilding many urban inner cities in the United States. In 2008, Mr. Jemal was convicted of fraud. In addition, Mr. Jemal was instrumental to various other charitable causes, including the rebuilding of churches prior to his conviction. Notably, at his trial the presiding judge told prosecutors that he thought it “inconceivable” to send Mr. Jemal to prison."

Jemal has been a developer in Washington, D.C. for many years. Here in Western New York, one of his most notable projects is the renovation of One Seneca, Buffalo's tallest building. He's also the developer on the project to restore and renovate the Statler City Hotel in downtown Buffalo. Jemal is also working on the development of the Boulevard Mall property, the Hyatt Regency, and several other projects in the area.