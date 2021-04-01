Wilson Foundation investment is changing the face of Buffalo's waterfront

The idea there is to preserve access for those already using the Buffalo waterfront park, and make it even more accessible.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Parks and trails have always been a big part of the Western New York experience, but their prominence and accessibility have grown significantly in recent years thanks to the support of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

When a $2 billion foundation identifies parks and trails among its key areas of focus, there’s anticipation of what could come. The foundation more than satisfied that anticipation two years ago with a commitment of $100 million to parks and trails in the region, including $50 million to re-imagine and redesign the 91-acre LaSalle Park as Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

The idea there is to preserve access for those already using the Buffalo waterfront park, and make it even more accessible with new amenities and an elevated bridge over the I-190 to bring people to the park.