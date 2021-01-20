WNY units among National Guard troops bolstering security for inauguration in Washington, D.C.

About 25,000 National Guard troops are now in Washington, D.C. to help provide security around the U.S. Capitol and at other sites.

BUFFALO, Minn. — It's less than 24 hours until the inauguration for President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris in our nation's capital. And it is one that's sure to look much different than normal years.

Much of that is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there's also the threat of violence.

And we've learned that includes members of the security force squadron of the Air National Guard 107th Attack Wing from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Base. They are typically trained and equipped to help provide force security around air bases. But they can also support civil agencies with event security and to prevent civil unrest.

There are also members of the National Guard's 105th Military Police company from the Masten Avenue Armory in Buffalo. They are trained to help with law enforcement and related duties for members of the military and at military bases.