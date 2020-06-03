BUFFALO, N.Y. — A water main break is expected to slow morning traffic heading down Seneca Street in West Seneca.

Crews have one westbound lane of Seneca Street closed at the intersection with Harlem Road.

Traffic is shifted to the other side, meaning one lane in each direction.

Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says this will likely slow traffic heading into Buffalo during the morning commute, and drivers should avoid the area.

