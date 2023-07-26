SPCA hosting special summer edition of 'Vets & Pets' once again

Current and past military members will have the opportunity to adopt a pet for free this summer with the Erie County SPCA.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — This month, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Serving Erie County returns for a summer edition of their annual 'Vets & Pets' promotion.

To honor vets for their service, current and past military members will be offered a waiver on adoption fees for up to two pets. The event is sponsored by longtime SPCA supporter Nancy Haberman-Gacioch, and it will kick off on Saturday, July 22nd at the SPCA's West Seneca location on 3000 Harlem Road.

Vets & Pets is back for the summer! Thanks to an extraordinarily generous donation from SPCA friend Nancy... Posted by The SPCA Serving Erie County, NY on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Proof of a military ID will be required for participation in the adoption event.

Fees will also be waived for families of those on active duty, in the reserves, on honorable discharge, service-disabled members and retired military personnel. Those partners of individuals who are serving outside of New York may use their military spouses identification card to adopt.