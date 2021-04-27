Two-alarm fire in South Buffalo leaves 11 people displaced

Fire crews took hours to extinguish the fire early Tuesday morning on Woodside Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is helping 11 people following a large two-alarm fire in South Buffalo early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. at a home on Woodside Avenue near South Park. City officials tell 2 On Your Side the fire started on the second floor of the home. The exact cause is still under investigation.

The fire caused about $225,000 in damages and left eight people homeless.

Fire officials also say the flames caused serious damage the home next door. Three people living inside that house are being helped by the Red Cross. The second house sustained about $150,000 in damages.