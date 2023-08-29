Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2023 winter tour, stop in Buffalo

The holiday classic will be coming to Buffalo in December.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A holiday classic is one again returning to Buffalo this winter.

While for some it is still too early to look ahead to fall, those making their holiday plans will be able to take in account the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's visit to Buffalo.

The holiday concert will be at the KeyBank Center on December 2 at 3 p.m.

The fan club presale will begin at 10 a.m. on September 8. General sale tickets will go sale on September 15.

There will also be a special offer for tickets on sale for $39. There will be a limited number of tickets