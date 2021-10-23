Tonawanda man dies after crash in Buffalo

A 25-year-old man has died after a crash early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to an accident call just after midnight in the 3700 block of Main Street, north of the University at Buffalo South Campus.

Buffalo police accident investigators say a Ford Edge was traveling westbound on Main Street when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and left the roadway.

The vehicle then traveled several hundred feet up on the curb and sidewalk before striking a tree.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver is from the Town of Tonawanda, police said, and he was declared deceased at the scene.

Accident investigators said the vehicle may have been traveling at an excessive rate of speed.

A section of Main Street was closed down for several hours.