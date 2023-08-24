Things 2 Do in WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York and the weather should be mostly nice this weekend. Temperatures are projected to be in the mid to upper 70s, with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. So it's a great time to explore and enjoy the weather with our list of Things 2 Do as we make our way through the month of August and soak up the summer sun.
The New York State Fair is also underway, included are some highlights of the events taking place there.
- Aug. 25,-27, Beau Fleuve Music & Arts, Central Terminal, More info here.
- Aug. 25, Jimmy Eat World with Manchester Orchestra, 5 p.m. at Buffalo Waterfront. Tickets: start at $24.
- Aug. 25-27, St. Mary's Egyptian Festival, at 350 Wheatfield St. North Tonawanda.
- Aug. 25, Patti LaBelle, 8:15 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $69.
- Aug. 25, Jinjer, 8 p.m. at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: start at $28.50.
- Aug. 26-27, Elmwood Village Art Fest, Kid's Zone, Noon-4 p.m. at Lafayette Church.
- Aug. 26, Buffalo's Polka Festival, noon at The Backlot Entertainment Venue. Tickets: start at $12.
- Aug. 26, Joss Stone, 8 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $45.
- Aug. 26, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave with Mavis Staples, 7:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $66.
- Aug. 26, Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure, 1 p.m. at The Great New York State Fair. Tickets: free with fair admission.
- Aug. 26, Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. at The Great New York State Fair. Tickets: free with fair admission.
- Aug. 26, George Thorogood and The Destroyers, 8 p.m. at The Great New York State Fair. Tickets: free with fair admission.
- Aug. 27, BPD Community Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 104 Maryland Street.
- Aug. 27, Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Festival Celebration, all day, at Buffalo Central Terminal. Tickets: $20.
- Aug. 27, Patti LaBelle, 7 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $58.
- Aug. 27, The Prodigals, 1 p.m. at The Great New York State Fair. Tickets: free with fair admission.
- Aug. 27, Matt Stell, 6 p.m. at The Great New York State Fair. Tickets: free with fair admission for most; $6 for adults.
