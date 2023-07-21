Things 2 Do in WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York and the weather should be nice this weekend. Temperatures are projected to be in the mid to upper 70s with some rain possible Friday. So it's a great time to enjoy the weather and Things 2 Do this weekend!
Below is a list of concerts and events that are happening between July 21-23.
- July 21, BPD Community Day, at the Martha P. Mitchell Community Center from noon to 3 p.m. Info here.
- July 21, Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase, Elmwood Avenue at Bidwell Parkway at 7 p.m.
- July 21, Concert for Unity, Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion at 7 p.m.
- July 21, Shakespeare in the Park, Central Terminal Friday, from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- July 21-22, SPCA speed dating event, 300 Harlem Rd from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. More info here.
- July 21, Twilight at the Museum: Sunset to Stars at the Buffalo Museum of Science. Info here.
- July 21, Rhett Miller (of Old 97’s), 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $30.
- July 21, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at Concert for Unity, 7 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion. Tickets: free.
- July 21, The Marshall Tucker Band, 5 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets: $11.84.
- July 21, Melissa Etheridge, 8:15 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at $59.
- July 21-23, Canalfest, Canal Street Tonawanda, 12 p.m.-10 p.m. More info here.
- July 21-23, Grease Pole Festival, at the Pucho Olivencia Center 261 Swan St.
- July 22, Hilltap Festival at Holiday Valley. More info here.
- July 22, Buffalo Ska Fest, Mohawk Place at 4 p.m.
- July 22, Dave Mason, 8 p.m. at Riviera Theatre. Tickets: start at $39.
- July 22, Frostfest, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Rapids Theatre. Tickets: start at $18.
- July 22, Willi Carlisle, 8 p.m. at Babeville. Tickets: start at $20.
- July 22, Donny Osmond, 9 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $45.
- July 22, Wage War, 6 p.m. at Town Ballroom. Tickets: start at $30.
- July 22, The Oak Ridge Boys, 7 p.m. at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. Tickets: start at $31.
- July 23, Lipsey Summer Jazz at the AKG.
- July 23, Buffalo Black & Latino Pride Festival at Front Park from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Info here.
- July 23, Shinedown, 8 p.m. at Fallsview Casino. Tickets: start at $87.
- July 23, The Probables, 2:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Institution. Tickets: start at Grounds Access Pass.
If you have an event or know something that's going on let us know here.