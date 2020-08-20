Theater owners make plea to reopen

The owners will hold a news conference with local lawmakers and other officials Thursday at 11 a.m.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Life is returning to a sense of normalcy with malls, restaurants and bowling alleys reopening, but people are still unable to see a new movie on the big screen.

On Thursday morning in East Aurora, the National Association of Theater Owners of New York State will be joined by local lawmakers and other officials to call on the state to reopen movie theaters.

Theaters have been closed since the pandemic began in March. Many new movies have opted to be released on direct streaming services instead of waiting until theaters reopen.