BUFFALO, NY - Mark your calendars, Western New York. The Taste of Buffalo runs July 7 and 8 - its 35th year!

In anticipation of the event, the entire lineup of all the restaurants, food trucks, and wineries that will be featured in the festival was announced Wednesday. 53 restaurants and six local wineries will be feeding the masses.

Here they are:

#getfried Fry Café, Buffalo A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard*, Ransomville Alex’s Place*, Batavia Andersons Frozen Custard, Williamsville Bavarian Nut Company, Buffalo Black & Blue Steak and Crab, Williamsville Bravo! Cucina Italiana, Buffalo BW’s Barbecue, Blasdell Caribbean Experience, Buffalo Carmine’s*, East Amherst Cecelia’s Ristorante, Buffalo Cheesecake Guy, Buffalo The Cheesy Chick food truck, Clarence Chiavetta’s BBQ Takeout, Lockport Chrusciki Bakery, Lancaster Clarence Center Coffee Co. & Café, Clarence Center Danny’s Restaurant, Orchard Park Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Buffalo Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles food truck*, Niagara Falls Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, Buffalo The Flaming Fish food truck, Buffalo India Gate, Buffalo J & L Boulevard BBQ food truck, North Tonawanda Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill, Cheektowaga Just Pizza food truck, Buffalo Lloyd Taco Truck, Buffalo Local Kitchen and Beer Bar, Buffalo Louie’s Hot Dogs, Tonawanda Merritt Estate Winery, Forestville Mineo & Sapio Street Eats food truck, Buffalo Mister Pizza, Buffalo Niagara Café*, Buffalo Niagara Landing Wine Cellars, Lockport Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream, Hamburg Original Crunch Roll Factory, Amherst Osteria 166, Buffalo Patina 250, Buffalo Paula’s Donuts, Tonawanda Pizza Amore’ The Wood Fired Way, Grand Island Riverstone Grill, Grand Island Rolling Cannoli Truck (powered by Panaro’s), Buffalo Ru’s Pierogi food truck*, Buffalo Saigon Café, Buffalo Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, Depew Schnitzel & Co., East Amherst SEAR, Buffalo Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill, Buffalo Stack Burger, West Seneca Souped Up food truck*, Tonawanda Spring Lake Winery, Lockport Sun Cuisines, Buffalo Sweet Melody’s, East Amherst T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria, Tonawanda Taste of Siam, Buffalo Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, Geneva Venus Greek & Mediterranean, Amherst Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Wilson Vin-Chet Gluten Free Bakery, Snyder Water Lily Café, Cheektowaga

Asterisks in the list are for restaurants, food trucks, and wineries that are new or returning after a hiatus. In total, there are six new restaurants and one new winery.

“Buffalonians take food and traditions that involve food very seriously, from Italian and Polish dishes that early immigrants brought with them from Europe to traditional American barbecue, as well as cuisines like authentic Mexican, Burmese and Thai. The diversity of the Buffalo food scene is something to be celebrated because it mirrors the beautiful diversity of people in Western New York,” said Rich McDermott, 2018 Taste of Buffalo Chair. “The Taste of Buffalo’s 35th birthday is an opportunity to showcase both our food festival and the energizing resurgence that our city is experiencing. We invite you to join us this July to see – and more importantly, taste – for yourself.”

The Taste of Buffalo runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tops Markets will sell pre-sale food ticket vouchers at the registers available in $10 or $50 increments, starting June 10, with each $50 voucher including with a coupon for four free non-alcoholic beverages, redeemable at all Taste ticket tents.

