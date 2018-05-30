BUFFALO, NY - Mark your calendars, Western New York. The Taste of Buffalo runs July 7 and 8 - its 35th year!

In anticipation of the event, the entire lineup of all the restaurants, food trucks, and wineries that will be featured in the festival was announced Wednesday. 53 restaurants and six local wineries will be feeding the masses.

Here they are:

  1. #getfried Fry Café, Buffalo
  2. A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard*, Ransomville
  3. Alex’s Place*, Batavia
  4. Andersons Frozen Custard, Williamsville
  5. Bavarian Nut Company, Buffalo
  6. Black & Blue Steak and Crab, Williamsville
  7. Bravo! Cucina Italiana, Buffalo
  8. BW’s Barbecue, Blasdell
  9. Caribbean Experience, Buffalo
  10. Carmine’s*, East Amherst
  11. Cecelia’s Ristorante, Buffalo
  12. Cheesecake Guy, Buffalo
  13. The Cheesy Chick food truck, Clarence
  14. Chiavetta’s BBQ Takeout, Lockport
  15. Chrusciki Bakery, Lancaster
  16. Clarence Center Coffee Co. & Café, Clarence Center
  17. Danny’s Restaurant, Orchard Park
  18. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Buffalo
  19. Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles food truck*, Niagara Falls
  20. Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, Buffalo
  21. The Flaming Fish food truck, Buffalo
  22. India Gate, Buffalo
  23. J & L Boulevard BBQ food truck, North Tonawanda
  24. Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill, Cheektowaga
  25. Just Pizza food truck, Buffalo
  26. Lloyd Taco Truck, Buffalo
  27. Local Kitchen and Beer Bar, Buffalo
  28. Louie’s Hot Dogs, Tonawanda
  29. Merritt Estate Winery, Forestville
  30. Mineo & Sapio Street Eats food truck, Buffalo
  31. Mister Pizza, Buffalo
  32. Niagara Café*, Buffalo
  33. Niagara Landing Wine Cellars, Lockport
  34. Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream, Hamburg
  35. Original Crunch Roll Factory, Amherst
  36. Osteria 166, Buffalo
  37. Patina 250, Buffalo
  38. Paula’s Donuts, Tonawanda
  39. Pizza Amore’ The Wood Fired Way, Grand Island
  40. Riverstone Grill, Grand Island
  41. Rolling Cannoli Truck (powered by Panaro’s), Buffalo
  42. Ru’s Pierogi food truck*, Buffalo
  43. Saigon Café, Buffalo
  44. Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, Depew
  45. Schnitzel & Co., East Amherst
  46. SEAR, Buffalo
  47. Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill, Buffalo
  48. Stack Burger, West Seneca
  49. Souped Up food truck*, Tonawanda
  50. Spring Lake Winery, Lockport
  51. Sun Cuisines, Buffalo
  52. Sweet Melody’s, East Amherst
  53. T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria, Tonawanda
  54. Taste of Siam, Buffalo
  55. Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, Geneva
  56. Venus Greek & Mediterranean, Amherst
  57. Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Wilson
  58. Vin-Chet Gluten Free Bakery, Snyder
  59. Water Lily Café, Cheektowaga

Asterisks in the list are for restaurants, food trucks, and wineries that are new or returning after a hiatus. In total, there are six new restaurants and one new winery.

“Buffalonians take food and traditions that involve food very seriously, from Italian and Polish dishes that early immigrants brought with them from Europe to traditional American barbecue, as well as cuisines like authentic Mexican, Burmese and Thai. The diversity of the Buffalo food scene is something to be celebrated because it mirrors the beautiful diversity of people in Western New York,” said Rich McDermott, 2018 Taste of Buffalo Chair. “The Taste of Buffalo’s 35th birthday is an opportunity to showcase both our food festival and the energizing resurgence that our city is experiencing. We invite you to join us this July to see – and more importantly, taste – for yourself.”

The Taste of Buffalo runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tops Markets will sell pre-sale food ticket vouchers at the registers available in $10 or $50 increments, starting June 10, with each $50 voucher including with a coupon for four free non-alcoholic beverages, redeemable at all Taste ticket tents.

© 2018 WGRZ