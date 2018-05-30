BUFFALO, NY - Mark your calendars, Western New York. The Taste of Buffalo runs July 7 and 8 - its 35th year!
In anticipation of the event, the entire lineup of all the restaurants, food trucks, and wineries that will be featured in the festival was announced Wednesday. 53 restaurants and six local wineries will be feeding the masses.
Here they are:
- #getfried Fry Café, Buffalo
- A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard*, Ransomville
- Alex’s Place*, Batavia
- Andersons Frozen Custard, Williamsville
- Bavarian Nut Company, Buffalo
- Black & Blue Steak and Crab, Williamsville
- Bravo! Cucina Italiana, Buffalo
- BW’s Barbecue, Blasdell
- Caribbean Experience, Buffalo
- Carmine’s*, East Amherst
- Cecelia’s Ristorante, Buffalo
- Cheesecake Guy, Buffalo
- The Cheesy Chick food truck, Clarence
- Chiavetta’s BBQ Takeout, Lockport
- Chrusciki Bakery, Lancaster
- Clarence Center Coffee Co. & Café, Clarence Center
- Danny’s Restaurant, Orchard Park
- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Buffalo
- Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles food truck*, Niagara Falls
- Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, Buffalo
- The Flaming Fish food truck, Buffalo
- India Gate, Buffalo
- J & L Boulevard BBQ food truck, North Tonawanda
- Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill, Cheektowaga
- Just Pizza food truck, Buffalo
- Lloyd Taco Truck, Buffalo
- Local Kitchen and Beer Bar, Buffalo
- Louie’s Hot Dogs, Tonawanda
- Merritt Estate Winery, Forestville
- Mineo & Sapio Street Eats food truck, Buffalo
- Mister Pizza, Buffalo
- Niagara Café*, Buffalo
- Niagara Landing Wine Cellars, Lockport
- Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream, Hamburg
- Original Crunch Roll Factory, Amherst
- Osteria 166, Buffalo
- Patina 250, Buffalo
- Paula’s Donuts, Tonawanda
- Pizza Amore’ The Wood Fired Way, Grand Island
- Riverstone Grill, Grand Island
- Rolling Cannoli Truck (powered by Panaro’s), Buffalo
- Ru’s Pierogi food truck*, Buffalo
- Saigon Café, Buffalo
- Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, Depew
- Schnitzel & Co., East Amherst
- SEAR, Buffalo
- Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill, Buffalo
- Stack Burger, West Seneca
- Souped Up food truck*, Tonawanda
- Spring Lake Winery, Lockport
- Sun Cuisines, Buffalo
- Sweet Melody’s, East Amherst
- T.C. Wheelers Bar & Pizzeria, Tonawanda
- Taste of Siam, Buffalo
- Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, Geneva
- Venus Greek & Mediterranean, Amherst
- Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Wilson
- Vin-Chet Gluten Free Bakery, Snyder
- Water Lily Café, Cheektowaga
Asterisks in the list are for restaurants, food trucks, and wineries that are new or returning after a hiatus. In total, there are six new restaurants and one new winery.
“Buffalonians take food and traditions that involve food very seriously, from Italian and Polish dishes that early immigrants brought with them from Europe to traditional American barbecue, as well as cuisines like authentic Mexican, Burmese and Thai. The diversity of the Buffalo food scene is something to be celebrated because it mirrors the beautiful diversity of people in Western New York,” said Rich McDermott, 2018 Taste of Buffalo Chair. “The Taste of Buffalo’s 35th birthday is an opportunity to showcase both our food festival and the energizing resurgence that our city is experiencing. We invite you to join us this July to see – and more importantly, taste – for yourself.”
The Taste of Buffalo runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Tops Markets will sell pre-sale food ticket vouchers at the registers available in $10 or $50 increments, starting June 10, with each $50 voucher including with a coupon for four free non-alcoholic beverages, redeemable at all Taste ticket tents.