Student found with gun in backpack at Academy School #131 @86

BPS said after a School Security Officer found the gun it was confiscated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools said a student Academy School #131 @86 was found with a gun while going through the Evolv security system at the school.   

A district spokesperson said after a School Security Officer found the gun, it was confiscated.  The school was placed in a brief lockdown by police, and the student was escorted off the school grounds. 

The district released this statement:

"Ensuring the safety of all students and staff is a top priority of the Buffalo Public Schools. That’s why during a routine backpack inspection at Academy School #131 @86 today, using the Evolv security system—which adds a layer of protection against weapons in schools—a School Security Officer found a gun in a student’s backpack. The gun was confiscated and as a result, no staff or students were harmed. Buffalo Public Schools immediately notified the Buffalo Police Department and responded swiftly. The Academy School was briefly placed in lockdown as a precaution to further protect all students and staff. As this is an active Buffalo Police investigation, we cannot comment further at this time."

