Several survivors gathered to discuss funds and share their tragic experiences after the massacre at Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday afternoon, a handful of people gathered to say they feel forgotten since the Tops mass shooting. One woman was in the store with her daughter. She told her heartbreaking story of survival and why she hopes to be compensated like other victims.
"I have a scar on my head from the heat of the gun and every day that I comb my hair I see it I feel it I have pain." said survivor Robin Gray. "A mother should never have to tell her child this I'm going to take the heat from the gun and once it goes through me it will barely touch you just know I was here for you. She's kicking me telling me mom, no I will die with you, what parent has to tell that to her child? I didn't ask to be in Tops I went to go shop...I didn't ask for none of this to happen I didn't ask for the compassion fund to be used for me and say I'm category D."
A GoFundMe has been made to aid those survivors who have received limited to no financial assistance since the mass shooting.
National Compassion, the group that oversees donations, is working with a local committee to review applications and decide how the money is going to be distributed. The deadline to apply for funding is September 14 with money being released on October 24.