Several survivors gathered to discuss funds and share their tragic experiences after the massacre at Tops

"I have a scar on my head from the heat of the gun and every day that I comb my hair I see it I feel it I have pain." said survivor Robin Gray. "A mother should never have to tell her child this I'm going to take the heat from the gun and once it goes through me it will barely touch you just know I was here for you. She's kicking me telling me mom, no I will die with you, what parent has to tell that to her child? I didn't ask to be in Tops I went to go shop...I didn't ask for none of this to happen I didn't ask for the compassion fund to be used for me and say I'm category D."