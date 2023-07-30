Salon and spa opens in Buffalo during minority business month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is celebrating Western New York and small businesses during minority business month.
We stopped by Melange Salon and Spa on the Buffalo-Amherst border on Eggert Road.
The owner calls it a one-stop shop. You can get everything from a manicure to a massage to a facial.
"We just put in our infrared sauna so you don't have to go anywhere else it's a one-stop shop literally. We are working on our beer and wine license so that will be in the works....support your local businesses, we are a black-owned, minority, women-owned local business. It's a relaxing atmosphere and diverse," said owner Mimi Robinson
She also owns Taste of Siam on Elmwood in Buffalo.