Roller Rink at Canalside to open for 2nd season in August

The rink is set to open on August 12, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Waterfront Management Group announced Tuesday that the Roller Rink at Canalside is returning for a second season.

“Every season at Canalside features a wide array of healthy, fun, and accessible options for the community to enjoy. As the Official Health Plan of Canalside, we are thrilled to support this one-of-a-kind roller-skating experience for all who visit,” said Michael Ball, Vice President, Community Affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

There is also something new coming along with the new season. BWMG said it is partnering with the Buffalo Holiday Market and will host about 20 vendors at the rink on a weekly basis.

Vendors will line the canal area adjacent to the skating surface, showcasing the best of Buffalo’s crafts, goods, and specialty products. Vendors will be open every Friday 4 p.m – 9 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

“After seeing so many members of the WNY community come out and enjoy the Roller Rink at Canalside last season, we are excited to build on that success and introduce even more ways to enjoy the late Summer and Fall season at Canalside,” said Lauren Moloney Ford, General Manager, Buffalo Waterfront Management Group.

Also, BWMG said thanks to the generosity of the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, it is able to offer discounted or free skate passes to non-profit or educational organizations.

Organizations interested in experiencing the rink as a group at a reduced admission price can email info@buffalowaterfront.com.

Returning this year:

Theme Skate Nights every Friday night including Pride Skate benefitting the Pride Center of Western New York, Soul Train Night, 90’s Night, Salsa Night, and more!

Silent Disco skates

Skating lessons are provided by the 716 Rollers every Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Special programming with the 716 Rollers and Women Against Violence Everywhere

Group skate and party packages

Opening night at the Roller Rink will feature special guest P.U.S.H, celebrity skate instructor, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. alongside a DJ, games, and the opening of the Buffalo Holiday Market.

Admission to the Roller Rink is $6 for adults and $2 for children 13 and under. Patrons can bring their own roller skates or rentals are available for $4. Roller blades are not permitted at the Roller Rink.

The Roller Rink will be open through Oct. 30, 2022, for the following hours, weather permitting:

August 12, 2022 - September 5, 2022:

Monday - Friday: noon – 7 p.m.

Saturday: noon – 10 p.m.

Sunday: noon – 8 p.m.

September 7, 2022 - October 30, 2022:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday and Thursday: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: noon – 10 p.m.

Sunday: noon – 8 p.m.

Special Hours:

Monday, Oct. 10, 2022: noon – 8 p.m.