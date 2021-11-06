Road closures for Taste of Buffalo start Friday

While it won't be as big as in years past, the Taste of Buffalo will be taking over Niagara Square this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Taste of Buffalo returns to Niagara Square this weekend, and this year things will look a little different.

The Taste is Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11. This year's event is smallER than years past. The two blocks of Delaware Avenue from West Tupper Street to West Huron Street usually close for the Taste, but this year they will remain open.

Starting at noon on Friday, inbound traffic will be closing on certain streets; outbound traffic will close at 5 p.m. Any cars left parked on the street after 5 p.m. could be towed. Those streets are:

Delaware Avenue from south of Huron Street to West Eagle Street.

Mohawk Street between South Elmwood Avenue and Franklin Street.

Niagara Square and its arterials, which include Niagara East; Niagara West; and Perkins Drive.

Genesee Street between Franklin Avenue and Niagara Square.

Court Street between Franklin Avenue and Niagara Square.

These closures will also re-route several NFTA buses. Those changes in stops will be posted.