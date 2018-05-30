BUFFALO, NY - Work to restore the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed landscape at the Darwin Martin House estate has begun.

A ceremonial turning of the soil formally announced the restoration had started, as the final effort in the overall restoration to estate.

The Darwin Martin House is a National Historic Landmark and a New York State Historic Site, having received $50 million in investments over the years - primarily from the Buffalo Billion Phase 2.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was in attendance for the event, as well as the President of Martin House Restoration Corp., Keith Stolzenburg, and Mary Roberts, Executive Director of the Martin House Complex.

Here's a rendering of the restoration plans from New York State:

For more information on the Darwin Martin House, you can visit the State Parks and Rec. page.

© 2018 WGRZ