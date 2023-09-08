Pride Skate Night coming to Canalside Friday

Free admission will be provided to people who get a health screening with Evergreen.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Canalside Roller Rink is celebrating LGBTQ+ pride with a special event.

Anyone who completes a health screening with Evergreen will get free admission.

Patrons are encouraged to wear their best pride themed attire. One dollar from every skate rental will be donated to the Pride Center.

That runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

The rink will be open until October 29. The rink will have regular operating hours, special themed nights on Friday nights, and fitness on wheels on Saturdays.

Admission for the rink is $6 for adults and $2 for children 13 and under. Rental skates are available for $4, and people may bring their own. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield members receive $1 off admission and skate rentals when visiting the rink.

Some upcoming theme nights include: