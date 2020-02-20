BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo mayor Byron Brown is giving his 14th consecutive State of the City address on Thursday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Brown will present his new plan to grow the job market in Buffalo, unveiling his new economic development plan to engage workforce talent to determine how they can best fit in the city. He also plans to announce a new housing goal for development in the city, which could be one of the largest transformations in Buffalo, according to the mayor.

“Our ‘Roaring 20’s’ will re-imagine the same spirit of industry, innovation, and achievement that defined our City a century ago," Brown said in a statement. "Today, I will talk about innovation as it relates to economic development, job creation and skills training, technology, efficiency, data and analytics, digital connectivity,and building an Intelligent City.”

The mayor plans to announce a private partnership to speed up the city's data analytics goal. The initiative will be the first-of-its-kind in the nation.

Brown's administration also plans to unveil a new plan to help invest in neighborhood parks and school athletic facilities in an attempt to even the playing field for all students across the city.

The speech will also be a platform for Brown to launch a new alert system to keep residents safe, as well as a new plan for the Buffalo Roam Parking App.

Brown will also nominate a local musician for a Grammy Award.

You can watch the mayor's State of the City live on WGRZ.com or in the mobile app at 12:40 p.m.

RELATED: Buffalo Common Council urges mayor to extend grace period for speeding tickets in school zones with cameras

RELATED: 14 school speed zone cameras now live in Buffalo

RELATED: Five biggest things on the way in 2020