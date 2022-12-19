President of SUNY Erie Community College resigns

Dr. David Balkin led the college over the last year, confronting pandemic-related issues, financial challenges, and certain technology platform concerns.

BUFFALO, N.Y. —

On Monday, the Board of Trustees of SUNY Erie Community College announced that its president has resigned.

The board said it has accepted Dr. David K. Balkin’s resignation as President of the College.

According to the release, Balkin led the college over the last year, confronting pandemic-related issues, financial challenges, and certain technology platform concerns.

The Board of Trustees said it appreciates Dr. Balkin’s efforts on these and other fronts during his tenure, and wishes Dr. Balkin well in his future endeavors.