BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire were called out to Babeville Records on Delaware Ave. near Tupper during the lunch hour Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Mark Hillery said a passerby noticed, what they thought, might be a hazardous substance spilling out of two broken balloons against the building's front stairs.

After highly sensitive and sophisticated equipment on scene could not determine what it was, Hillery said that left them to determine what it was not and that was that the substance was not hazardous. He suspects it may be flour or possibly even white sand and said it would be taken back to a lab for further testing.

The area around Babeville was closed down while the incident was in progress, but has since been re-opened.

© 2018 WGRZ