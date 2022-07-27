Peace of the City debuts Shakespeare production featuring local youth

Peace of the City is a community organization that serves and advocates for youth from ages 4 to 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The community got to experience a little Shakespeare Wednesday night.

Wednesday was the debut of their production of the classic Shakespeare play "Much Ado About Nothing."

Peace of the City was founded in 1992 and provides the arts, literacy, job training, and advocacy for at-risk youth.

The production runs through the weekend at the former Buffalo Public School 77 on Normal Avenue.