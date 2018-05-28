BUFFALO, NY - We're celebrating a growing area of Buffalo: South Buffalo, where there are tons of new attractions and development.

Many people are seeing parts of the city for the first time this holiday weekend. And, folks tell us every time they go out, they see something new.

The zipline at Riverworks - that's a good place to start to show what's new in South Buffalo.

Buffalo Common council member Chris Scanlon says more and more people are trying this part of the city.

"You've seen kind of an overhaul of the entire landscape of the south district and whether it be large scale development or small neighborhood initiatives, it's all kind of created and contributed to this rebirth that you're experiencing on the southern portion of the city," Scanlon said.

It all started with Canalside about six years ago.

And now, there's development all over the city.

In South Buffalo, we've seen progress on Ohio Street with new bike lanes and landscaping, to Riverbend where solar panels are being made to neighborhood projects like the South Buffalo Farmers Market popping up, and groups such as Coalition for a Vibrant Seneca Street working to make South Buffalo a better place.

"Your business community, your community activists, everyone has kinda gotten on the same page pulling in the same direction," Scanlon said.

And there's still room to grow.

"I think the biggest challenge we probably face as a district is kinda getting the word out that we're here. I think that a lot of times people think that the city stops at the southern tip of downtown," Scanlon said.

But so far, people are noticing.

"This is great, great for the area, I wish it happened when I was young, when I was a teenager. Now its finally happening now," said Carl Malyszka, a Buffalo resident.

© 2018 WGRZ