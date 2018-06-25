BUFFALO, NY - The long awaited return of Pano's on Elmwood is finally here. Monday morning, the new, re-branded Pano's opened its doors.

The restaurant was sold to real-estate developer Chason Affinity Companies last February.

"My family and I have enjoyed the restaurant for many years, and we look forward to continuing the long and storied tradition of Pano Georgiadis, one of our city's finest and most successful restaurateurs," said Chason Affinity Companies President, Mark Chason.

To kick off the celebration, local officials joined Chason at Pano's Monday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30, before the restaurant officially reopened at 9.

And as for Pano himself, last February he told 2 On Your Side, "After 41 years, I look forward to going to Pano's as a customer."

