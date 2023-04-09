Owner of First Ward silo applies for demolition; preservationists seek landmark status

The owner of a grain silo that dates back to 1928 has applied to tear part of it down. Local preservationists are hoping it can be labeled a local landmark.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Preservation Board will soon be returning from summer recess, and one of the agenda items they'll need to consider is a demolition application for a grain silo in the Old First Ward.

The owner of the former Allied Mills located on Buffalo River Place submitted a demolition application for portions of the silo complex in July.

Now the preservation community is urging that the silo be labeled a local historic landmark.

"I don't think that we should ever see a single grain elevator come down," said Bernice Radle, executive director at Preservation Buffalo Niagara. "They're very special to our history and our heritage and our community."

The Allied Mills silo dates back to 1928. At the height of production, over 100 men and women worked at the facility. Known for its "Wayne Feed" brand, the silo operated until 1973. Since then, it has sat dormant.

Lumen Power Technologies, LLC purchased the property in 2021, according to tax records. The owner of the company could not be reached for comment.

According to the plan submitted to the zoning board, the owner wants to convert the remaining buildings, after demolition, to residential apartments.

But Radle says demolishing the silo portion of the complex leaves would disqualify the property from tax credits.

"This building is eligible for historic tax credits," Radle said. "If they knock this down, then they lose the millions of dollars on the table to rent to renovate, which is a huge deal."

Once a property loses its historic status, it can't regain historic tax credit eligibility.

According to the NYS Dept. of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, the property is eligible for state and federal historic status.

Radle says the building could be redeveloped like other silos in Buffalo, but if portions are demolished then the option won't be there.

"Who would take away millions of dollars for a hit for a project," Radle said. "We need the historic tax credits to make historic buildings work again."