OLV celebrated World Youth Day and Father Baker Day

Pennies from Heaven were dropped on the sidewalks before, during, and after today's noon mass by the congregation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday marked a time-honored tradition at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica.

It's Father Baker Day and World Youth Day in Buffalo.

At the end of the service, Father Baker's tomb was decorated with a special wreath.

"We honor this day every year remembering 87 years ago that when he died his legacy continued to go forward and this is just a powerful reminder as we renew our own commitment to carry forward with all the people that god sends to us," said Father David Lipuma.

Sunday afternoon's world youth day celebration included live music, lawn games, plenty of food and so much more for the whole family.