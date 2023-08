Police said just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning a man arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle after being shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Police said just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning a man arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle after being shot.

The shooting happened in the first block of Colfax Avenue.

Police said the 54-year-old man is from Niagara Falls he's listed in stable condition at ECMC.