NFTA replacing tracks at Main and Court streets

This is the second phase of a project they expect to complete by December.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection at Main and Court Streets for the next few weeks.

NFTA crews are replacing the track beds and tracks and they will also be replacing electrical work underground.

It's the second phase of a project the NFTA started earlier this summer.

Officials with the NFTA say this is part of a larger project to make sure there are fewer interruptions and congestion for travelers once complete.

"We understand that it's a lot of construction so we want to set people's expectation that we're working as hard and as fast as we can. It's a part of rail renewal and we're hoping to fix the rail so that way we'll have less single tracking and things like that to really make a lot of improvements going forward," said NFTA communications manager Kelly Khatib.

Bus routes 1, 2, 4, 69, 70 and 72 will be rerouted.

On days when construction workers are replacing electrical components underneath the tracks, the train will only run between the University and Delavan.