For veteran Realtor Judy Jack Lewis, this scenario happens frequently.

Someone from outside the region goes house hunting and is surprised by just how much they can buy.

“We hear it all the time,” said Lewis, a broker with Hunt Real Estate Corp.

A just-released study by real-estate website Property Shark.com says that Buffalo is the third-most-affordable city of 100 it surveyed when it comes to price per square foot for a house.