New phone lines in WNY may get 624 area code starting next week

Western New York takes a lot of pride in the 716 area code. The new area code will start being assigned to new phone lines next week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Getting a new phone line in Western New York this coming week? Well, you may get a new area code with that phone line.

The New York State Department of Public Service announced that starting on Monday, Sept. 11, people requesting a new phone line in the 716-care code service area may be assigned the new 624-area code.

In October, the department announced the addition and said it expected to rollout to start sometime in 2024. This new area code will overlay the current 716 area code, meaning that they will both service the same area.

The PSC said the new area code was being added because wireline 716 numbers were running in low supply.

As opposed to a generation ago when there was generally one phone per household, these days it's not uncommon for each member of a household to have a cell phone with its own number, helping to create the issue of numbers within an area code being exhausted.

Splitting the 716 area code into two regions, like what happened in 2001 when the Rochester area was spun off and given a new 585 area code, was not considered, as such splits have been found to be too disruptive for residents and businesses, and not necessary with the ability to overlay a new area code.

The new one should last us the next 29 years or so.