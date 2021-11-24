New breathing apparatus gear for Buffalo firefighters unveiled

The breathing apparatus units will supply breathable air to firefighters and ensure that all firefighters on duty at any given time will have a reliable air pack.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Brown and Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo unveiled on Wednesday the new, state-of-the-art Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus units that will work to keep our firefighters safe.

The breathing apparatus units will supply breathable air to firefighters and ensure that all firefighters on duty at any given time will have a reliable air pack and a protective mask to provide a higher, more reliable level of respiratory protection.

The new breathing system will replace the current ones that have been in use for many years in the department.

“In these challenging times, it is more important than ever that the men and women of the Buffalo Fire Department have all the tools they need as they answer the call to rescue and protect the City of Buffalo’s residents, businesses, and visitors,” said Mayor Brown. “Providing high-quality breathing air is critical for the safety of our firefighters and this new gear delivers breathable air from a compressed air tank to an air-tight mask to further protect firefighters exposed to toxic environments. It also gives them more confidence in their own personal safety, while enabling them to rescue fire victims or attack structure fires more quickly and efficiently.”

The $2.1 million purchase and the recent delivery of 205 units and corresponding accessories, including Mask Mounted Regulators, was made possible through the use of Capital Bond Funds, as well as American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

“We are really excited to roll out these SCBA units to our fire personnel,” said Fire Commissioner Renaldo. “They will replace the breathing apparatus we’ve been using in the department, which are at or near the shelf life recommended by the National Fire Protection Association. The purchase of SCBAs for the entire Department provides the most updated equipment, conforming with all NFPA guidelines, and gives the highest level of safety and protection to the city’s firefighters.”

In 2020, the City added three new fire engines, two new Command Response Vehicles to get key supervisory personnel to emergency scenes quickly and safely, and a utility vehicle to enhance operations at the Buffalo, according to the news release.