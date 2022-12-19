Mount Aaron Village offers affordable housing in East Buffalo

The project created 59 new affordable apartments and 17 townhomes for 300 residents who moved in in July.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo took significant steps Monday toward addressing the state and nationwide affordable housing crisis by celebrating the opening of Mount Aaron Village in East Buffalo.

The project created 59 new affordable apartments and 17 townhomes for 300 residents who moved in in July and was dedicated in memory of the 10 lives lost at the Tops on Jefferson Ave on May 14.

The five-year project couldn’t have come at a more important time with Buffalo residents feeling the effects of a 26% rent hike in just the past two years, leading to 3,700 evictions in Erie County this year alone and surpassing regions like Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx with much larger populations.

It was a stat that was on the project’s creator's mind when building these fully furnished apartments that will only cost its residents half the price of the city’s average rent.

“This is a bright light on the east side,” said Pastor Dwayne Jones of Mount Aaron Baptist Church. “This is a template of how we can address the shortage of affordable housing on the East Side.”

Of the 59 units, 18 are currently occupied by 14 families and 4 individuals who previously experienced homelessness — a situation that is all too common in Buffalo where anywhere between 5,000 and 7,000 people are without a home at some point over the course of each year.

And with nearly a quarter of those suffering from severe mental health issues, Mount Aaron Village partnered with Best Self to provide on-site services to those in need