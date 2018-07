BUFFALO, NY - The stage was set in Buffalo Saturday for the annual Miss New York Pageant.

It wrapped up Saturday night, with Miss Five Boroughs, Nia Franklin, crowned with the big title.

Franklin was one of 24 contestants from around the state to compete right here in Buffalo.

She will now move on to the Miss America competition next year.

