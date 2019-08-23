BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rath Building in downtown Buffalo will be closed until at least 10:30 a.m. after an early morning electrical fire.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the small electrical fire happened on the 9th floor. The fire is out, but only part of the building has power.

Poloncarz says the building will remain closed until power is restored to the entire building. That will be at 10:30 a.m. at the earliest. He tweeted a picture of the electrical panel that was the source of the fire, and said that there is no fire or water damage to the building.

