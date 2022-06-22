Police Athletic League Buffalo hosts fundraising campaign for summer programs

Their goal is to raise $30,000 by the end of the month to send kids to the PAL Educational Summer Camp.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo (PAL) hosted a Taco Tuesday fundraiser to help assist the 2022 Camp Champs campaign.

The event took place at the Hombre Y Lobo in the City of Buffalo. In addition to food, the fundraiser had raffle baskets, games, and prizes.

The money raised from this event will help send more than 5,000 kids to the Buffalo PAL Summer Camps. The educational summer camps help keep children and teens engaged in healthy athletic and wellness activities.

"Campers have a great time, while they receive ongoing support from nurturing teachers, coaches, and mentors, in partnership with law enforcement," said Brown.

Thank you @HombreyLoboNY for Hosting our #Buffalopal Camp Buffalo PAL Camp Champs Taco Tuesday Fundraiser pic.twitter.com/pGWbaMweRB — PoliceAthleticLeague (@PalBuffalo) June 22, 2022

Their goal is to raise $30,000 by the end of the month.

PAL's Executive Director Nekia Kemp says "Donations are critical to the success of this critical summer programming."