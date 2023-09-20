Man arraigned on second-degree murder charge

Michael A. Barnes, 36, allegedly shot a 28-year-old man multiple times with an illegal gun on the 3100 block of Main Street near Winspear Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney said a Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the news release, on September 12, 2023, Michael A. Barnes, 36, allegedly shot a 28-year-old man multiple times with an illegal gun on the 3100 block of Main Street near Winspear Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barnes is expected to be back in court on Monday, Sept. 25 for a felony hearing. He is being held without bail.

If convicted, Barnes faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

**