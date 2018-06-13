BUFFALO, NY - The City of Buffalo is looking for qualified lifeguards for City pools this summer.

From July 1 to Labor Day, 14 certified lifeguards are needed. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and have their Red Cross Lifeguard certification with annual CPR certification.

Applicants must also be able to prove they live in the City of Buffalo, and pass all the pre-employment tests.

The position pays $13.24 per hour, and pool hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless the weather is bad.

Interested? Call City of Buffalo Pools and Rinks Supervisor, Jim Blake, at 716-851-5998.

Here are a list of the City pools:

Pools:

Allison Pool at 50 Reese Street (closed Sunday)

Centennial Pool on Porter Avenue (closed Saturday)

Houghton Pool at 26 Spann Street (closed Sunday)

JFK Pool – 114 Hickory St. – closed Saturday

Kensington Pool at the corner of Kensington Avenue and Grider Street (closed Sunday)

Masten Pool at Best Street and Orange Street (closed Saturday)

Riverside Pool at 2505 Niagara Street (closed Sunday)

Wading Pools (max two feet deep):

Crowley Street Wading Pool at Crowley and Tonawanda Streets (closed Saturday)

MLK, Jr. Wading Pool at Humboldt Parkway and Best Street (closed Sunday)

Indoor Pools (9 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekends):

Cazenovia Pool at 626 Abbott Road (closed Monday)

Lovejoy Pool at 1171 East Lovejoy Street (closed Tuesday)

