Last weekend to take advantage of new Roller Rink at Canalside

The rink hosted nearly 10,000 skaters this fall, with 3,000 admission tickets distributed to community organizations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before you put away your roller skates for the season, there are several events happening before the Roller Rink at Canalside on Buffalo's Waterfront closes on October 31.

At more than 30,000 square feet, the Roller Rink at Canalside is the largest outdoor roller-skating rink in New York State and the inaugural season has been a success.

The rink hosted nearly 10,000 skaters this fall, with 3,000 admission tickets distributed to community organizations, and the rink hosted school and non-profit groups free of charge thanks to the partnership with Highmark and the Wilson Foundation.

“Thousands of people from throughout Buffalo and beyond laced up and rolled this fall at Canalside,” said ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia. “For some, it was a new challenge, while others hadn’t been up on polyurethane wheels since the ‘70s – but all had fun. We’re thrilled with the rink’s success and look forward to bringing it back next fall.”

The Roller Rink at Canalside was created to be a place for families and children of all ages to come and experience a new sport, and a range of fun and affordable programs and activities.

“The Friday Theme Nights, Saturday community events and roller-skating lessons along with the collaboration with community organizations like W.A.V.E., 716 Rollers, social causes played an important role in the success of the outdoor rink,” said Marilynn Young, President, and Founding Member, 716 Rollers. “We are happy to see so many inner-city families to and have had opportunities for local DJs to play at Canalside who may not have had the opportunity otherwise.”

Here is a list of events happening this weekend:

Friday, Oct. 29, 6 to 10 p.m.: Halloween-Themed Skate Night presented by Evans Bank. Theme: Halloween. A DJ will be on-site during the event and drink specials will be available at The Snack Shack.

presented by Evans Bank. Theme: Halloween. A DJ will be on-site during the event and drink specials will be available at The Snack Shack. Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to noon: FREE Roller-Skating Lessons brought to you by W.A.V.E.’s Mentoring on Wheels and 716 Rollers. Two hours of roving instruction will follow the lesson.

brought to you by W.A.V.E.’s Mentoring on Wheels and 716 Rollers. Two hours of roving instruction will follow the lesson. Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon: Free Goat Yoga . This event is sold out but stay tuned to Buffalo Waterfront social channels for openings.

. This event is sold out but stay tuned to Buffalo Waterfront social channels for openings. Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 to 9 p.m.: Spookless Halloween in partnership with the 716 Rollers and Power 96.5. Join us for an evening of safe Halloween celebrations with a DJ, games and giveaways!

Admission is $6 per adult and $2 for children age 13 and younger. Roller skate rentals are $4. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield members receive $1 off admission and skate rentals.

RELATED STORY: