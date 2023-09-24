Kingsley Jonathan active vs. Washington

LANDOVER, MD - Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan will see his first action of the season against the Commanders.
The Bills will play Jonathan and sit Poona Ford as they announced the inactives 90-minutes ahead of kickoff here in Landover.
The Bills are facing a Washington team that has given up ten sacks over the first two games, so the impact of the Bills pass rush stands to be a significant factor in the game.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains inactive for the third straight week. He is medically cleared after suffering cardiac arrest in Cincinnati back in January, and is still awaiting his return to regular season NFL football.
2022 first round pick CB Kaiir Elam remains inactive as he's been since the start of the season. Christian Benford remains the starting cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White.