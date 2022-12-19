Judge rejects lawsuit filed against Buffalo Common Council

State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Walker said the redistricting process met legal requirements, regardless of whether the maps were the best possible maps.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New York judge has rejected a lawsuit filed against the Buffalo Common Council's newly drawn districts.

2 On Your Side has been following this story for months and on Monday in a ruling, State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Walker said the redistricting process met legal requirements, regardless of whether the maps were the best possible maps.

Our City Action Buffalo filed a lawsuit against the city back in October, accusing leaders of violating open meeting laws and reapportionment guidelines.

On Monday night, Our City Action responded to the judge’s decision below:

The ruling does not address the additional concerns raised by the record filed, including instances of prioritizing protection for incumbents, and the reference to an additional meeting that the public was not notified about. Further, the case appears to validate the city's position that the Citizens Commission was to be a closed meeting and not open to the public.

"We always knew this was going to be a fight to the finish," said Co-Petitioner Bridge Rauch. "We are glad we got a quick ruling so it can move on to the next level of review."

"We won't give up on Buffalo easily," said Co-Petitioner Luz Velez. "We believe in access, transparency, and fair apportionment, and we'll be evaluating every option to make sure we can hold the city to those standards in the future."