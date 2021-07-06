Jemal lays out plans to reopen the Hyatt Regency

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nik Fattey looks across Roosevelt Square and thinks about what was and what could be again.

As the owner of Fattey Beer Co. in downtown Buffalo, he said he's thrilled about the prospect of Douglas Jemal reopening the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, closed since March 2020. Jemal is working through the legal foreclosure process in New York State Supreme Court to assume ownership of the 396-room hotel, a process that could be completed within the next 60 days, said Terrence Gilbride, a Hodgson Russ LLP partner and Jemal's attorney for the Hyatt transaction.