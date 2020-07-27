Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian in serious condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police are searching for the driver involved in a serious hit-and-run crash Sunday night.
It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Plymouth Ave and Hampshire St on the city's West Side.
According to a representative from the Buffalo Police Department, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle which then fled the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The person's name has not yet been released.
There is no description of the vehicle involved in the incident. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.