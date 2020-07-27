Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian in serious condition

The incident happened late Sunday night on Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police are searching for the driver involved in a serious hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Plymouth Ave and Hampshire St on the city's West Side.

According to a representative from the Buffalo Police Department, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle which then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The person's name has not yet been released.