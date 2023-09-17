Hamlin among Bills inactives for second straight week

Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to wait on making his regular-season return to football after working his way back from collapsing back in January.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin's story is beyond remarkable regardless of what happens next.

The next step would be a full return to regular-season NFL football.

It's a step that will have to wait for the second straight week.

Hamlin is among the Bills inactive released 90-minutes ahead of kickoff for the home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, just as he was Monday night against the New York Jets.

Gameday roster & inactives: pic.twitter.com/nvcc4qq1GA — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 17, 2023

Hamlin is fully cleared medically after taking part in the Bills' offseason and preseason programs. While the Bills can be viewed as taking a cautious approach, Hamlin's role as a reserve safety makes this a football decision based on match-ups, and depth in the secondary.

It remains to be seen when, if the Bills remain healthy, he will see game action this season. Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati on January 2 after suffering cardiac arrest.