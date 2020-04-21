BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in Buffalo Tuesday morning to hold his daily COVID-19 update, according to his official schedule.

Cuomo will be meeting with the press at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. He will be joined by Lieutenant Gov Kathy Hochul. The announcement is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m.

This marks Cuomo's first appearance in WNY since the coronavirus pandemic began.

After Cuomo speaks in Buffalo he's scheduled to attend a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House scheduled for 3 p.m.

After Cuomo speaks in Buffalo he's scheduled to attend a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House scheduled for 3 p.m.

