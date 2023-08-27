Fundraiser event held Sunday for new foundation set up in Jason Arno's memory

Any money the foundation raises will help provide resources to first responders, and also start a scholarship for children of area first responders.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Sunday would have been fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno's 38th birthday. And to celebrate, his friends and family came together to throw an event that will raise money to support firefighters and their families.

After the 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter died back in March, his family and friends decided to start the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation (FAM Foundation).

The foundation was created to support firefighters and keep Arno's legacy everlasting for all those who knew him.

This Sunday, the foundation held its first event. There was a volleyball tournament featuring teams of first responders and his family. There were also raffles and music to raise money for the FAM Foundation.

"Buffalo is truly an amazing city. Firefighters, police officers, friends and family came out and supported. We ended up having to expand because we sold out so quickly and now we're just here for a good time," said James Fierro Jr.

More than 500 people turned out for the event at Holiday's Sports Bar in West Seneca. Their goal for this event was to raise $50,000.