From 0 to 737: Douglas Jemal takes the lead as Buffalo's largest hotelier

Jemal's hotel rooms — 737 in all — are a part of properties he's bought or plans he's announced in the area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In less than a year, Douglas Jemal went from having no hotel rooms in his Buffalo portfolio to being the city's largest hotelier.

Jemal's hotel rooms — 737 in all — are a part of properties he's bought or plans he's announced in the area. Three of his deals in the last year center on boutique hotel operations.

• Jemal recently completed his purchase of the 396-room Hyatt Regency Hotel – paying and assuming previously accumulated debts that combined to total nearly $25 million. Since August, Jemal has been renovating the hotel, which closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic.